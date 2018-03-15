French experts don kam for kontri for see how deh go fit give national museum new look for outside and for management.

De experts meet with Culture Minister, Prof. Narcisse Kombi Moelle for see how and where de go start for change de look for national museum.

Na de moni weh Cameroon di pay debt for France, weh de di callam C2D, deh go use for change de standard for de museum.

De expert dem wan evaluate how de museum dey now and de kain work deh go fit do for lift de standard.

Culture Minister tell national station say de challenge na for make sure say de performance for museum di beta, for put value for how de place di work and de patrimony for de place.

One of de five French expert say deh go see how for uplift de building, art collection weh e dey inside helep for management and deh go propose how deh want de place for get standard.

Before, National Museum be bi na old presidency where President Amadou Ahidjo be di stay before deh build different presidency for Etoudi side.