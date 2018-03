Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Di state goverment bin talk say all di big-big money wey people see for social media na wrong calculation

Di Lagos State Government don reduce dia Land Use Charge.

Dis charge suppose be di money wey landlords suppose pay di government every year for di land wey dia property dey.

Di state government talk say dem don cut di commercial fee charge by 50%, na 25% dem use to reduce di owner occupier third-party and na 15% dem use reduce di charge for owner occupier.

Na Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Kehinde Bamigbetan tell tori pipo dis one afta executive council meeting for di State House.

E neva tay wey people use vex to hala for di government afta dem showcase new Land Use Charge (LUC) for 2018.

Di tori di government bin give people be say, dem arrange di new money becos pipo dey owe government money.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Lagos State get one of di biggest population for di country

Wen di state government bin announce di new charge, na so-so vex full area.

Some people bin even talk say di government wan use di money arrange ground for di 2019 elections.

Lawyers and activist dem bin waka go di State House for Alausa, Ikeja say make di government use beta eye to check di thing becos e fit add join di suffer-head wey Lagosians dey face.