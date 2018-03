Image copyright Instagram/@aycomedian Image example Falz get many talent pass music and now e dey carry am go Hollywood

Folarin Falana aka Falz TheBahdGuy don do am again.

Di Nigerian Afrobeat star don sign big deal for one new Hollywood series wey go soon show for TV.

Im go be di main actor for one series 'Church' and na dis year di show go hit ground.

Na for im Instagram e tell all im fans afta many pipo drop rumour say abi e don give person belle wen e bin talk say e get 'big announcement.'

Di company wey im sign di deal wit BLK PRIME talk say Falz go act as Church (William Randolph Church) wey be Nigerian billionaire wit sweet tongue.

"E dey sweet us say we dey work wit Falz, im get beta talent and pipo like to dey follow am' na wetin BLK PRIME SVP Programming, Scott Scherer talk.