Fulani herdsmen attack don kill plenty pipo for Nigeria and Ghana

For Kogi State Nigeria, at least 25 people don die after one attack by pipo wey dem suspect to be herdsmen go terrorize three communities.

Di three communities wey dem attack na Oganienugwu and Ikende for Dekina Local Government Area and Abejukolo for Omala LGA.

Tori be say di attackers go wear army uniform, carry AK-47 and enter for midnight. Dem go tie pipo with rope before dem kill dem.

Di attack wey begin on Tuesday and reach Thursday don cause many pipo to abandon dia house and run comot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police for di state, Mr. Monday Bala, confirm di mata.

E say im officers join with di ones from army and dem in total control of di situation.