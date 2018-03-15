Nigerian rapper Olamide don open TV station

Image copyright Olamide/instagram

Nigerian rapper and Afrobeat star Olamide don become di latest owner of TV station for Nigeria.

Olamide wey just engage im baby mama, dey use di launch of di TV station wey im dey call VOTS to mark im 29 years birthday.

Im enta Instagram to announce di good news.

To tell im fans thank you, Baddosneh promise to do one year free subscription for di first 100 people wey buy di decoder for Play TV office.

Nigerians no dey use ear hear osho free, na so dem rush go di Play TV office to collect di free decoder.

See some of di people wey win di decoder.