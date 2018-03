Rwanda don ban mosques to dey use speaker

Image copyright Getty Images

Government for Rwanda don ban mosques to dey use loudspeakers for dia call to prayer for di capital city, Kigali.

Dem say di calls wey dem dey do five times everyday dey disturb people wey dey stay di Nyarugenge region where di biggest mosque for di capital dey.

Muslim officials say instead make dem ban loudspeakers, dem for just tell dem to reduce di volume.

Na just last month authorities close down 700 churches for Rwanda sake of dem no follow building regulations and dem dey make too much noise.

Na Christians plenty pass for Rwanda but Muslims na just 5%.

Government say di Muslim community don obey di ban comot dia speakers and e neva stop people to dey go pray.