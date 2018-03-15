Image copyright AFP Image example Di man wey dem do mistake operate on top im brain dey suffer from swelling wey no need operation

One nurse for Kenya don raise hand say na she carry wrong patient give surgeons wey come do brain operation ontop di man wey no need am.

She blame too much work wey dem dey carry give am as di real cause.

Mary Wahome say she realise say she don do mistake after di surgeons say dem no see di blood problem wey dem dey find inside di patient brain.

Samuel Wachir, di man wey dem do di wrong brain operation for, only come di hospital for anoda treatment - to make im swelling for im head go down.

Now di Mr Wachir no fit remember well-well because of di mistake.

Image copyright AFP Image example Na only 3 nurse dem dey in charge of 61 patients di day di mata happen

Ms Wahome na one of di many staff members of Kenyatta National Hospital wey dem question for parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

Ms Wahome say di mistake happen when Mr Wachir answer after she call 'John Nderitu' wey be di name of di real brain surgery patient. "I waka inside di ward and call di name. One person answer me and I begin prepare am. I write im name ontop tape and gum am ontop di gown wey im dey wear," she talk.

Di neurosurgeon, ward nurse, theatre receiving nurse and anaesthetist chop suspension on top di mata but later dem return dem back to work after hundreds of doctors protest say na di person wey do mistake put wrong name, na im suppose get suspension.