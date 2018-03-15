Image copyright istock/Robbert Noordzij Image example People don begin use social media to scam young people wey like to do online shopping.

E-commerce wey be internet business don blow for Nigeria no be small. Di business don big sotay authorities sef no fit comot dia face again.

Di Consumer Protection Council (CPC) say e dey important to put rules wey go protect pipo wey dey buy things for internet and make sure say wayo no dey.

Dem hold meeting for Nigeria capital Abuja to mark di World Consumer Rights Day, come release five new rules wey pipo wey dey do online business suppose follow.

Dem say dis one go make sure say dem no do 419 give pipo, e go promote trust and block anybodi wey wan enter to dupe innocent pipo.

Online marketers must make sure say dem do correct customer service wey no too hard for pipo to use. Online marketers must recognise say dem suppose provide full, and complete information on dia terms, conditions, exceptions or restrictions on products wey dem market for dia domot. Online marketer suppose see say e dey important say pipo trust dem and mago-mago no dey for dia advert. Online marketers go make sure say dem do delivery on time and give time for pipo wey wan return di thing wey dem buy. Online marketers go respect pipo privacy and dem go protect personal information, data wey pipo put for dia domot.

Director General of CPC, Babatunde Irukera, say before di end of second quarter dis year, dem go make sure say things don set to dey enforce di new rules.

Di online marketers wey dey di meeting talk say dem go work together with CPC to make sure say di new rules work well-well.