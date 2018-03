Image copyright Atemkeng Moore Image example Na so debate go front kam back as lawyers dem for both side di give argument and counter argument

Cameroon Constitutional Council go give verdict for Social Democratic Front, SDF case against Cameroon Peoples Democratic Party, CPDM and Elections Cameroon, ELECAM after three days.

Cinema bi dey for Constitutional Council today as de President Clement Atangana and e member dem di examine dia first complaints weh political party dem.

De case weh e add drama and debate na de wan weh Social Democratic Party, Paul Tchatchouang out going senator file say make council disqualify CPDM list for West region for seka say wan person for de list no di exist.

SDF lawyers dem ask for documents examine am but e no convince dem, den they insist say de person must appear for court.

Na so debate go front kam back as lawyers dem for both side di give argument and counter argument.

De case hot sotei de council take break and when dey kam back deh announce say de person go appear for council and say dey case go get final answer for March 19.

Court reject four because na individuals submit'am and SDF member, Mbah Ndam say de council do well for reject de case dem as law say na candidate or party fit file case for dis council.

Union pour La Democratie et le Progress, UNDP withdraw e own complain so for de six weh enter council, na only SDF case nova get answer.

Ngonmna create dis council after 22 years and for dis taim na supreme court be di act for place for council.