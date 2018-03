Image copyright Getty Images Image example Danny Welbeck na im score Arsenal first goal through penalty

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger don talk say im never watch di video wey make referee bless di gunners with penalty for dia last-16 Europa league match against AC Milan.

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck score two goals for di second-leg of di last-16 against AC Milan for match wey dem win 3-1 (4-1 total) and qualify for di Europa quarter-finals.

But di way di gunners score dia first goal after Danny Welbeck fall down and referee give dem penalty wey pain di Italians dey cause wahala for social media.

Arsenal bin don nack di Italians 2-0 for dia first leg last week but na Milan open yesterday match with di first goal as Hakan Calhanoglu score one long sweet shot from more than 30 yards.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di Italians no happy after referee carry give gunners penaltyagaint dem

Arsenal no too tey before dem reply with dia own first goal but na through penalty after Welbeck fall down for ground but with very small touch from Milan defender Ricardo Rodriguez.

Di Italian players and dia supporters no waste time as dem vex on top dis penalty wey kill dia spirit as di match continue.

Wenger talk say, ''I no know whether na penalty or not''.

''I go watch am again and talk true wetin l feel about am, so make una no worry.''

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di managers, Gennaro Gattuso and Arsene Wenger

Na just February Wenger talk say England players na master divers after one game between dia neighbours Tottenham wey im feel say Dele Alli and Harry Kane dive.

Di gunners manager vex after dem lose that match and im advice say dem suppose ban diving for football.

Italian manager Gattuso no gree wire Welbeck or di referee Jonas Eriksson .

Gattuso talk say, ''Di work of na striker na to do im job and nobody suppose abuse everybody for England football because of wetin one person do or e no do''.

Dis win mean say Arsenal dis na di first time since 2010 wey dem don reach di quarter-final of any competition for Europe.

Other teams wey qualify for dis season quarter-finals include: Atletico Madrid, CSKA Moscow, Lazio, Marseille, RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg and Sporting Lisbon.

Di draw for di last-eight go happen for Friday from 12:00 GMT.