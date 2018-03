Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example President Buhari wan MDAs to defend 2018 budget

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don order ministries, agencies and departments (MDAs) wey never defend dia 2018 budget plan for National Assembly (NASS) make dem go do am sharperly.

Di thing wey ginger President Buhari na so dat NASS go fit do quick-quick on top di final budget so government fit get money for projects.

Mr Boss Mustapha, wey be Secretary to di Federal Government, talk say dis announcement na result of meeting between senior lawmakers for NASS and State House.

Boss Mustapha talk say: "2018 na busy year, elections dey and Nigeria get different kain security wahala''.

''And so if we no work on di budget, where di money go come from for federal government to work dis 2018'.

Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Nigeria National Assembly

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki talk say di meeting between di National Assembly and president na good one.

Bukola talk say, ''We hope say hurry go dey now for government agencies make dem submit dia plans for di budget''.