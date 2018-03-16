Nigeria: 3.8 million pipo fit no get food - FAO/WFP

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Over 3.8 million pipo need urgent food attention between June and August odawsie hunger go dey

UN Food and Agriculture Organization FAO and World Food programme WFP don raise alarm say food shortage fit affect 3.8. million pipo for 16 states wey dey northern Nigeria and Abuja.

Dem tok dis one wia dem give di result for March 2018 Cadre Harmonise (CH) analysis for food and security situation for Nigeria.

Di 16 states na Bauchi, Benue, Gombe, Jigawa, Plateau, Niger, Kebbi, Katsina, Kaduna, Taraba, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kano, Yobe, Borno and Adamawa.

Di CH report say with di way things dey for dis 16 states and Abuja, more dan 3.8 million pipo fit no get food at all if dem no do anything between June and August, wey dem say na lean period.

Di boko haram and famers/herdsmen palava make dem neva do any food production for dat region for 3 years now

Di report say 'more dan 10 million pipo dem look and over 3.8 million pipo need urgent food attention and dem see say over 5.8 million pipo no go get food kpatakpata as many house get food wey fit last for few months so dem need urgent attention before things spoil well well.'

Di report come add say di situation be like dat because dem neva produce food for those areas for di past three years and dis one na because of boko haram and farmers-herdsmen palava for di region.