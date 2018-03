Come carry your drivers license

Over 56,747 drivers license dey wey di owners neva come collect. Deputy Corp Commander and Head of Operations Federal Road Safety corps FRSC for Lagos, Olalekan Morakinyo tell BBC News Pidgin tori person Karina Igonikon dis one, as e say e dey easy now to do or renew drivers license because dem don get over 15 centres for Lagos wey pipo fit go do or renew dia drivers license.

Im come warn say make pipo no dey do fake drivers license because if dem gbab dem, dem go seize di license, den di person go pay N20,000 fine, den dem go carry dem go court and some fit go jail sef.

On top di biometric license, im say dat one dey compulsory for person wey want do drivers license as e go help dem get drivers information. Di FRSC oga say e dey important make every person go do di physical capture so dat dem go look di person well see say wetin e fill for form dey correct and e dey able and sound to drive. E dey also help dem know di type of license dem go give as dem get di one dem dey give person wey dey live with disability.

Morakinyo come explain say person na im go decide di type of license e want as. Im talk say if person want make di drivers license expire for three years or five years, you go pay di money. 'Di money for five years na N10,500, for three years na N6350 but if you neva do license before e go pass dat one because you go go driving school and dem go charge dia own.'

Di Deputy Commander come advise pipo to dey careful wen dem dey drive , avoid to dey vex for road and remember say oda pipo sef dey use di road. E come beg pipo to always follow traffic regulation to dey drive reach house safe.