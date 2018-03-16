Image copyright Getty Images

One air hostess wey fall from aeroplane for Entebbe airport Uganda on Wednesday don die.

Na Emirates airline aeroplane.

Di woman wey fall from di emergency door of di aeroplane wey don already park die e reach hospital according to tori people AFP.

"We receive her for inside ambulance from di hand of di join bodi ontop air mata, Civil Aviation Authority, but she don die already."

Na so di talk-talk person of Kisubi hospital talk.

E no dey sure wetin really happen but Uganda join bodi ontop air mata say dem go chook eye inside di mata.

Emirates too don say dem go co-operate with di investigation.