Zimbabwe don crown dia first Miss Albino

Sithembiso Mutukura dey study Social work for university

22 years old Sithembiso Mutukura beat 12 other contestant dem to win di first Miss Albinism pageant for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe na di second country after Kenya to host dis kain pageant.

Albinos dey face discrimination around di world and e worse for some countries for Africa where dem dey hunt dem down to use part of dia body do medicine.

Na one genetic disorder wey no go allow di skin produce wetim im suppose produce so di skin go dey normal na im dey cause albino, an na from parents person dey inherit am.

Na for Africa you go take find albino dem pass

Mutukura say she enter di contest to join her voice with other people own ontop di mata. She tell tori people AFP say people dey look down upon albino dem well-well even for school.

"I don go through a lot, but I want make people wey be albino to dey strong and dey patient."

Na so she talk.

Di organiser Brenda Mudzimu say di pageant go be every year and dem hope to do Miss Albinism Africa and also Miss Albinism World too one day, dem want make people know more about di condition and also to stop people to dey treat albino dem anyhow.