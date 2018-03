Image copyright Getty Images

Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa don carry reply give im former oga Robert Mugabe, say di kontri don 'move on' from im rule wey put Zimbabwe for 'economic palava'.

Mr Mnangagwa post di reply for im social media account after Mugabe talk say di change of power na "disgrace" wey dem suppose "change back".

Dis na di first time Mugabe go talk for public since im comot for power for November last year and im no waste time to accuse Mnangagwa for television say im be traitor wey "turn against am".

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Zimbabwe dey prepare for wetin fit be dia first free and fair election since di 1980s

"I no ever think say person wey I train and carry enter government ... go one day be di person wey go turn against me. E no get any chance to become president of di country if no be for army wey help am."

One day later, President Mnangagwa reply say di former president "get right to talk wetin dey im mind, like any private citizen".

"Di nation don move on. Our focus at dis time go be to prepare for free, fair and credible elections for 2018", im conclude for di statement.