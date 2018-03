Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

Former South Africa President, Jacob Zuma, go face trial for 16 charges of corruption.

Na wetin Chief Prosecutor Shaun Abrahams confam after im talk say e sure say dem fit gbab di former ANC oga.

Di accusation include fraud, mago-mago and money laundering. Mr Zuma don deny all di charges.

Di charges come from di $.5bn government arms deal for 1990s before e even become president.

Tori be say Mr Zuma collect bribe from French arms company wey im use to dey live large.