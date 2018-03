Court go continue case to comot Dino Melaye from senate

Image copyright Dino Melaye/instagram

Court of Appeal for Abuja don rule say dem go continue di case to comot Senator Dino Melaye from di Nigerian Senate.

Dem bin press pause on top di case after Melaye run go appeal di ruling wey Federal High Court give last year but today, 16 Friday, Appeal Court say make dem carry go with di case.

Melaye bin claim say di case wey di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) carry come no get any head, say even if dem wan charge am, no be Federal High Court get dat kain power.

INEC neva talk di date wen dem go continue di case.

Dino Melaye dey rep Kogi West for di senate.