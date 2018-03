Nigeria: WHO go send 826 pipo to help stop Lassa fever

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di government of Anambra State for south east Nigeria, ban di drinking of raw garri, wey dem say fit cause Lassa fever

Di World Health Organisation (WHO) don announce help for 18 states for Nigeria to try and stop di Lassa fever wey don dey spread fast.

For inside statement wey Charity Warigon, communication officer for di organisation for Nigeria release for Abuja today, WHO go send 826 of im staff to help stop di disease.

According to Warigon, from January 1 to March 4, 2018 na total of 1,121 suspected cases of Lassa fever dem report for 18 states for Nigeria and e don kill 110 pipo.

Di 18 states na Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Anambra, Benue, Kogi, Imo, Plateau, Lagos, Taraba, Delta, Osun, Rivers, FCT, Gombe and Ekiti.

Warigon say many times, na workers wey dem put for ground to take deal with polio dey work onto Lassa fever. Im say na also polio workers help for 2014 when Ebola virus come with im own.