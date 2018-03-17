Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Di Petroleum Industry Governance Bill fit solve di Niger Delta palava if e become law.

'We dey hope say President Muhammadu Buhari go approve di Petroleum Industry Governance Bill by di end of March.'

Senator Tayo Alasoadura wey be chairman senate committee on top upstream mata, na im yarn dis one give tori people on Friday.

Tori be say di Nigeria parliament don approve di bill but e need di president to sign am before e become law.

Senate approve di bill for May 2017 while di House of Reps approve di bill for January 2018 after 16 years don waka pass when di first bill enter parliament.

Dis Petroleum Industry Governance Bill bin first enter as Petroleum Industry Bill, dis bill go help create better market for petroleum business plus host communities wey dey produce oil so dat e go be like di way oil business dey happen for international petroleum industry.

Di bill go create correct parole to control every every and separate roles for oil companies dem and government office inside di petroleum industry.

