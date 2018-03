Image copyright AFP Image example Tori be say young girls dey carry belle any how for Ghana

Men wey dey deny afta dem don give girl belle fit begin face hard time for Ghana.

One member of parliament Sampson Ahi don ask lawmakers to make law to arrest dis kain men and drag dem go court wey go punish dem.

Di bill na for men wey no go gree take care of girls wey dem give belle plus di pickin afta di girl don born, but e never dey clear di kain punishment wey go follow dis kain men.

Ahi wey dey rep Bodi area say, na im reply to di way wen plenty girl pickin dem dey carry belle inside Ghana.

Wetin di lawmaker talk, resemble di tin another member of parliament Joyceline Tetteh wey dey represent North Dayi talk for Parliament.

Tetteh bin talk say di wey teenage girls dey gelle every day dey increase too much for her District.

Image example One Ghana lawmaker Joyceline Tetteh even want every young girls to sabi condom

She feel say na busy bodi, plus say guys dey use girls wey eye never tear, some mama and papa no dey fit control dia girl pickin dem, anoda thing na because of drug abuse, pressure from dia friends and age mates and lack of sex education dey cause dis kain palava.

According to Joyceline Tetteh, dis girl pickin belle mata na major tin wey dey cause women dem to die wen dem wan born pickin for Ghana.