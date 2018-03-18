Image copyright Marvel/Disney Image example Nnedi Okorafor go write new Black Panther series

Naija no dey carry last for beta tins wey dey happen around di world like di Black Panther film.

Now Hollywood film producer Marvel don announce say Nigerian-American writer Nnedi Okorofor go write 3-part series for Black Panther.

No be today wey Okorofor get hand for di comic, as she be part of di writers since last year.

Dis one concern di Dora Milaje wey be woman bodyguard to T'Challa and Marvel wan make e dey independent with dia own 3-part series.

Di tori dey sweet many fans as dem believe say for di Black Panther film, Marvel no too talk about di life of di Dora Milaje wey be one special team of woman soldiers wey dey protect Wakanda.

Di first part of di series go be "Amazing Spiderman: Wakanda Forever #1" wey suppose happen for June, "X-Men: Wakanda Forever #1" go follow for July and finally "Avengers: Wakanda Forever #1" for August dis year.

Okorafor talk to Vogue magazine about di 3 Black Panther part series.

She say: " wen you see dem, dem dey with T'Challa, dem dey rep and protect am. Now you go see di Dora Miljae for first time people wey dey independent; dat is to say di king of wakanda no go dey control dem as before."