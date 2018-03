Image copyright Getty Images Image example FIFA World Cup

Africa fit host anoda FIFA World Cup afta di 2010 tournament as Morocco don announce say dem wan host di 2026 trunament.

Since 1930 when di FIFA World tournament start, na only afta 80 years waka pass na im Africa get di first chance to host di World Cup for South Africa.

But now Morocco need to spend reach 16 billion dollars to fit host di 2026 World Cup.

According to di committee wey dey apply to host for di kontri, dat money na to build 14 stadiums take host di game.

Tori be say di kontri don present proposal to do collabo with US, Canada, and Mexico to meet up with di bid before FIFA vote in less than three months.

Moulay Hafid Elalamy, di chairman of Morocco 2026 World Cup bid committee announce am give international tori people for Casablanca.

On Friday 17 March 2018 na im Morocco send dia application give FIFA and dem dey hope say afta dem host di world cup dem fit maintain all di stadiums dem go build take do oda beta football tins.