Image copyright SEYLLOU/AFP/Getty Images Image example Fatoumata Tambajang be part of di pipo wey form pro-democracy coalition wen Yahyah Jammeh bin no wan comot

Di Gambia Vice President Mrs Fatoumata Tambajang don talk say dia country go just scatter if di Nigerians wey dey work there take waka comot or leave di country.

She talk dis one wen dem arrange dinner for di Nigerian delegation to di 62nd Commission on di Status of Women at di Nigeria House, New York, US, on Thursday March 15.

Di person wey represent her for di dinner Dr Mamadou Tangara, di Permanent Representative of Di Gambia to di UN, tell Nigeria 'Thank You' for all di kain support una dey give our country.

'Gambia dey very grateful to Nigeria for all e support…but, if di Nigerian professionals for di judiciary comot, Gambia judiciary go scatter.'

Nigeria get mouth for plenty things wey dey appun for Di Gambia.

Dem bin help di country wen things wan get k-leg afta former President Yahya Jammeh siddon-put wen e loss for di 2016 general elections.

Six out of 12 banks for Gambia, na Nigerians get am.

Nigeria also get di biggest population of foreign pipo wey dey live for Di Gambia.

Nigerian professionals, plus teachers and doctors, dey Di Gambia as part of di Technical Aids Corps scheme, wey di Nigerian government dey run to help oda African countries.