One of di coach for di Nigerian National wrestling team Akuh Purity don tell BBC News Pidgin say belle dey sweet dem as Nigerian wrestler Ogbonna John Emmanuel win title as di United World Wrestling world number one.

Ogbonna make news when im become di United World Wrestling world number one for di men 70kg freestyle category.

Im beat other wrestlers from countries like Uzbekistan, Egypt, Korea and Algeria to sit down ontop di table.

Di Bayelsa wrestler gather 24 points against di 22 points wey di number 2 ontop di table Ikhtiyor Navruzov from Uzbekistan get.

Image copyright UWW/Twitter Image example Ogbonna John na di defending champion for Africa

Purity tell BBC News Pidgin tori person Helen Oyibo say wetin Ogbonna achieve go boost di federation and go encourage other wrestler dem for Nigeria, im say im happy say number one na Nigerian.

"We dey excited and very happy, na honour say dem rate one of our wrestlers as number one, na thing of joy and e go boost di team too."

"Many of dem already dey rated as number two, three, we get Bisola Makanjuola wey be number three, Amas Daniel wey be number three too so we dey very happy say we dey move forward."

"Ogbonna don add more quality ontop im wrestling, last year im win di African title come still retain am dis year, im come 17th ontop di world championship so I no too dey surprise say im fit achieve dis one."

Na so Purity talk.

Di coach also say dem no dey get too much support from Nigerian government.

"I must dey very honest with you, we no dey get enough funds for preparation and competition from di government, na only from few people wey love di sports."

Na so coach Purity talk.