Image copyright symplysimi/Instagram Image example Simi bin just release new music wey she call 'Complete Me'

For Sunday night March 18, Nigerian musician Simi perform her hit song, Owambe for di Big Brother eviction night.

As Simi performance dey totori her fans, some pipo enta social media begin yab di cloth wey she wer for bodi.

Dem complain say why Simi go dey wear show-belle shirt wen her belle no flat.

See wetin some of dem yan:

But Simi sef give am back to all di people wey dey yab her.

Some Nigerians dey always complain about Simi kain fashion style.