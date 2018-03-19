Nigeria: Simi fans dey yab her 'belle'
- 19 March 2018
For Sunday night March 18, Nigerian musician Simi perform her hit song, Owambe for di Big Brother eviction night.
As Simi performance dey totori her fans, some pipo enta social media begin yab di cloth wey she wer for bodi.
Dem complain say why Simi go dey wear show-belle shirt wen her belle no flat.
See wetin some of dem yan:
JESUS!!!!! What happpened to simi's Belle??😭😭😱😱...— G O R E A L E R. (@TizKELVIN) March 18, 2018
Noo naaah... Gained weight in the wrong place😭...
Belle be folding like towel😭#BBNaija#bbnaija2018 pic.twitter.com/hfWkIk34rz
End of Twitter post by @TizKELVIN
Simi's Performance Was Cool— Fehyie 🌠👑 (@AjayiFeyisetan2) March 18, 2018
But The Person That Styled Her won't Make Heaven #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/r0xkdBv8X5
End of Twitter post by @AjayiFeyisetan2
But Simi sef give am back to all di people wey dey yab her.
Because I’m fat in my tummy region. https://t.co/xsOoHy9BsV— Simi (@SympLySimi) March 18, 2018
End of Twitter post by @SympLySimi
Some Nigerians dey always complain about Simi kain fashion style.