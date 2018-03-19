Image copyright Getty Images Image example Before George Weah become President of Liberia, im be senator

Liberia Ministry of Finance and Development Planning don cut plan of di National Election Commission to collect 3.9 million U.S. dollars to do by election for two senator seats.

Di seats empty after George Weah and Jewel Howard Taylor comot from dia seat as senator to come be president and vice president of Liberia.

Di constitution talk say make dem hold by election, 90 days after senator seat empty.

But di Minister for Finance and Development Planning, Samuel Tweah talk say dat kain money for election no gel well with plan government to dey for poor people say make dem manage $1.5 million do di election.

Im also add say NEC already get trained workers wey dem use for di 2017 elections, say dem get experience to run di current election.

E never too tay wey di Chairman for NEC, Jerome Korkoya bin dey fear say why di MFDP no dey answer dem for dem budget for di two elections.