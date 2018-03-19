Ghana don organize 8,700 CCTV for Police Station

Image copyright Getty Images

Many questions don land as Ghana don organize 8,700 CCTVs for dem police station.

President Nana Akufo-Addo talk for di launch say dem dey try make di police dem work beta.

Some people dey try reason how much e fit don cost government to arrange dis kain thing even as odas dey worry whether e go enter dia side.

Meanwhile, di Director of Public Affairs for di Ghana Police Service, DSP Sheila Buckman tell BBC Pidgin tori person, Favour Nunoo say dem don already dey roll comot dem own CCTV give police stations dem.

Dis one dey come as di rate of armed robbery for di country don dey increase well.

Na for January, armed robbers enter police station kill one policeman for inside come free eleven people wey bin dey jail.