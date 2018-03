Image copyright Getty Images Image example Operation 'Cat Race' get plan to handle insecurity matter wey concern herdsmen killing

Di Nigerian Army don talk say dem don arrest 12 herdsmen wey dem arrest for Benue State.

Na di 707 Special Forces Brigade wey be part of exercise 'Ayem Akpatuma' (Cat Race) arrest dem.

Army say di suspects get hand for di scatter-scatter of farm for Benue State on March 17, 2018.

Army talk-talk person, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu for statement on Sunday talk say dem arrest di suspects during wen Presidential Assessment Team to Mbayer/Yandev and Kaambee wards in Benue State dey waka to see all di palava wey herdsmen don cause.

Im talk say dem also find two okada for dia hand and dem don arrange di suspects give police, for further action.

Exercise Cat-race still dey di area to dey watch and maintain peace as dem dey patrol.