Nigeria Police announce say dem don charge Senator Dino Melaye of Kogi West and three other pipo of illegal possession of gun after two suspects say dem be thugs wey dey work for di politician.

Di police spokesman Jimoh Moshood, announce am for statement today where im say na di confession of dis ogbonge 'thugs' wey dem arrest on 19 January dem

According to di police, di two men Kabiru Saidu 31, a.k.a Osama and Nuhu Salisu 25, say na Melaye hire dem for December 2017 to come work for am as political thugs as di 2019 general elections don dey near. Dino Melaye come give dem one bag wey get one AK47 rifle, two Pump Action guns and N430,000.00 to take do dia work well.

Senator Melaye don respond say na because im expose one mata for Kogi government, na im make di police dey come after am and im "no go retreat, no go surrender".

Melaye talk today for social media say to get police protection na im right because im don escape two assassination and im be tax payer. Dis na after Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris announce say all police wey dey do work of bodyguard for politicians and big men for di country must stop.