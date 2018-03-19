Image copyright Getty Images Image example Four pipo don die because of Lassa fever for Ebonyi State

Ebonyi state government wan begin campaign to tell pipo wey dey for village say make dem no dey chop rat again as way wey go stop Lassa fever make e no spread for di state.

Dis na because say village pipo feel say rat na beta chop wey dey make bodi dey wella.

Di commissioner for environment, Donatus Njoku tell tori pipo say, 'rat na di main thing wey dey carry di disease and we dey serious dey carry di tori go tell dem. We dey work with traditional rulers and oda ogbonge tori pipo wey go teach di pipo to stop am onto say na rat na im dey carry and spread di Lassa disease.'

Im say dem also dey beg di pipo to quick quick report any case wey dem suspect say fit be Lassa fever to di hospital dem wey dey dia, say with di South-East virology centre wey state government get, dem go handle am well-well.