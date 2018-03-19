Nigeria: 'Comot police from VIPs' - IGP

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis order to comot all di police wey dey with VIPs go help improve security for di country

Inspector-General of Police (IG) Ibrahim Idris don give order to comot all di policemen wey dey attached to Very Important pipo VIP including pipo wey dey serve for government, politicians, bigibigi business pipo and company for di country.

Im give di order wey dey with immediate effect for di monthly meeting with commissioners of police and oda senior officers for Abuja.

Di IG say di order dey necessary because of di security palava wey dey di country and dis one go help make police work beta for di country.

Di police oga wey say im go forward di memo to President Muhammadu Buhari for approval come add say di approval go guide how dem go send police give VIPs, political and government pipo dem.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Any person wey police feel say really need police go apply again to di Special Protection Unit SPU

Idris come say dem don start one Task Force for Force Headquarters to make sure say dem obey di order and make di Commissioners go do am too for dia commands, say di Special Protection Unit SPU go consider organizations and pipo wey dem feel say really need police service and dis go be wen dem apply again to di commissioner of police for dia area, come add say, 'I dey charge di commissioners of police dem to dey responsible to supervise dat kain official deployment and I go hold dem accountable.'

On top siren and spy number plate, di IG say criminals don dey use dem dey commit crimes for di country so im come order every person wey get to return am to di Force Transport Officer FTO for Abuja and apply for revalidation say dem go form task force for state level and state police commissioners go make sure pipo comply.