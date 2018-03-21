Dem no support media player for your device Di girl wey dey dash sanitary pads for Nigeria

Menstrual cycle dey come with plenty wahala for some girls - from belle pain, to serious weakness and even money to use buy sanitary products dem.

For kontris like Nigeria where condoms dey cheap and people dey even dash am for free; tins like sanitary pad, tampons and menstrual cups dey cost sotey e fit wound young girls pocket.

One pack of Always Ultra pad wey popular pass for Nigeria don increase from N150 to between N450 and N900.

Dis no be chikini money for small-small girls and some of dem wey no get dat kain money dey use cloth, tissue paper and even rags for dia menses.

Na dis serious wahala make 26-year-old Karo Omu enter social media to gather money from different people wey she dey use buy sanitary pads for girls wey dey public secondary schools and camps for Internally Displaced Persons.

Dem say na small small water dey form ocean. Di first donation wey she get na N5,000 but before she go say 'Jack Robinson', di money reach more dan N1 million in just one week.

Na so di Sanitary Aid NG take start and now di group get seven oda girls wey dey follow Karo work.

No be just to carry pads dey dash girls Karo dey do, she and her team dey also teach Nigerian girls how dem go take package diaself well wen dem dey see dia period.

Di team dey give beta advice on di correct way to troway pads wey dem don use.

Karo and her team dey campaign make sanitary pad dey free for dis young girls or at least make dem reduce di price well-well.

Dem also carry boys join di talk as no be just girls suppose sabi about menstrual period.