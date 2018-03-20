Image copyright Take Elvis Image example Na because of dis man with contra clothes weh SDF put petition web Constitutional Court finally reject

Constitutional Council don accept Cameroon People's Democratic Party, CPDM list for West region after de candidate weh de di quarrel ontop appear for court.

Teingnidetio Jean weh na chief for Bamesing, appear as court bi request, and e show e Identity card and answer questions.

SDF bi petition de council say make deh cancel CPDM list for West region bi kam up with drama and hot debate for week-end.

SDF lawyers weh deh cross examine Teingnidetio Jean gree say na de person weh deh bi di quarrel about but say na only one person bi sign e document instead of two.

CPDM lawyers dem argue say de problem be bi na say deh number seven person for CPDM list no di exist and not say irregularities deh for e book dem.

Na so court declare say CPDM list go dey for elections for West region and na 36 lists total dem go enter competition for get the 70 seats dem for senators.