Di pavement blocks wey go last 500 years

Across Africa, communities dey find new ways wey dem dey take manage di plastic waste.

For Ghana one former factory hand for Ashaiman, Nelson Boateng start some all new innovation for di country as he dey recycle all plastic waste for di roads den landfill sites into pavement blocks.

BBC Pidgin Reporter Favour Nunoo visit di Ghanaian inventor who government of Ghana identify as a potential grant recipient for demma One District, One Factory program under.

Di pavement blocks be 12-inch square in size wey he use 60% plastic waste den 40% sand manufacture am.