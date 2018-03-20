Image copyright Getty Images Image example Since February, dis year 110 schoolgirls still dey miss from Dapchi North-East Nigeria.

Dem don accuse Nigeria Army say dem troway face wen dem tell say boko haram dey plan attack before dem kidnap more dan hundred school girls last month.

According to AFP, Amnesty International say di leaders for Dapchi village tell army say dem see Boko Haram militant for dia area.

President Muhammadu Buhari say di kidnapping for Dapchi na "national disaster" im promise say dem go use negotiation instead of force to get dem

Amnesty Nigeria oga Osa Ojigho say "e be like say dem never learn" from Chibok e say make dem chook eye inside di matter well-well na wetin she talk.

She say dis kain thing "security pipo dem no get any excuse".

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di youngest of di school pickin na 10 years.

"Dem must chook eye inside how government handle di matter e dey important and make people know how e take happen," na wetin she add put.

"Why dem no get enough soldiers round? why dem comot di soldiers dem? Wetin government dem do to take protect schools for northeast for Nigeria?"

Military never talk anything about dis accusation.