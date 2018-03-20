Image copyright JAMB/FACEBOOK Image example JAMB na di join bodi wey dey set exam for people wey wan go university for Nigeria.

Confusion don scatter every where for social media on top who score di highest for recent results on top JAMB UTME wey just land.

Fifteen year old Onyekpe Anthonia Chidinma from Top Faith International for Akwa Ibom and Ibukun Odutan from Corona Secondary School for Ogun State dey drag for first place with 344 marks for di recent result.

Wahala bin start when for March 15, people announce say na Aliyu Muhammad Sani Kaugama from Jigawa State na im score pass for 311.

Even sef, former Special Assistant for New Media for Jonathan administration, Reno Omokri talk say e cancel di rumour say Northerners no smart like Southerners.

JAMB bin start di 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination on Friday, 9 March and e finish Saturday 17 March.

But dem never comot with official person wey carry di highest score na why all dis tori dey comot.

Di result dey comot small-small as JAMB say dem dey look video of centres to see whether any wuru wuru bin dey.

Dis na why candidates like Deborah Josiah and Oluwatoyin Onilude wey BBC new Pidgin follow talk, talk say till now dem never see dia result.