Wetin dey happen with Ghana Right to Information Bill?

Image copyright Twitter/@RtiActionGH Image example Na since 1999 Ghana dey wait dis bill

Ghanaians don dey para on top why parliament neva sign di Right of Information Bill (RTI) wey dey dia domot.

Di bill don dey do upandan since 1999 wey dem write am.

Di bill suppose give backbone to Article 21 wey say everybodi suppose get right to information according to qualification and law for democratic society.

Civil rights pipo don join bodi to put pressure on top lawmakers head so dem sign di bill before dem go for Easter holiday.

Di group wey bin enter road to create awareness on Monday.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia don announce say di cabinet don approve di bill come send am go back give parliament.

But, Speaker of Parliament, Mike Oquaye, say im no like say, di part of di bill wey concern private sector, don disappear.

E still neva clear wetin go hapen, even as oda West African kontris don already do di same kain law for dia constitution.

Nigeria sign dia own Freedom of Information Bill for 2011 after dem first write am for 1999.

According to United Nations, Commonwealth and African Union, di RTI na better human right for governance wey wey pipo suppose get.