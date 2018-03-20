Image copyright Reinnier KAZE/AFP/Getty Images Image example Security pipo from Rapid Intervention Battalion, BIR join hand with oda agencies to find Leke Tambo

Governor for Southwest region, Bernard Okalia Bilai confirm say deh don kidnapers don release General Certificate of Education, GCE, exams bodi board chair, Prof. Ivo Leke Tambo for e Lebielem village.

"Deh don release Prof. Leke Tambo and e di go Yaoundé for meet authorities so dat deh go fit open investigations for de mata", governor confirm de information weh e bi don di fly for social media.

Leke Tambo bi di go e village for Saturday for socio political activities when deh kidnap e, no government official bi confirm de kidnap.

Na only kidnappers dia humiliating video for social media and pipo where confirm de kidnap from lebialem.

"Ah wan thank traditional rulers, big notables and political leaders weh deh do everything make dem free de dis honourable son for Lebialem and Southwest, governor tok for national radio.

Governor say deh need sons and daughters for develop dia place and say if de elite for de region no fit go home for develop their region na big wahala.

"Ah di call on all actors for socio-political life for de region, de sons and daughters for dis region make dem sensitise dia own make dis situation no happen again", e add.

Leke Tambo na de last person weh Ambazonia forces kidnap and release, but, till now after video weh delegate for social affairs, Nimbong Aaron Yong di beg make minister to tok to authorities to show Ambazonia leaders for public, circulate, no news since.

Even na total black out for Divisional Officer, Marcel Namata Diteng for Batibo for Northwest region weh de kidnap for February 11.