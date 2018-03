Story book wey dey promote Pidgin and oda language don show

Dem no support media player for your device "We go dey speak English, dem go dey wonder"

According to UNESCO, e reach 65 million pipo for Nigeria no sabi read and write.

Dem say dis one no good as e dey land dem for poverty pass pipo wey sabi read.

Because of dis palava, British Council for Nigeria don organise writers to write book for different local languages for Nigeria, Ghana and oda West African kontris dem.

BBC News Pidgin reporter Dooshima Abu say dem translate di books to pictures to help pickins to learn how to read for dia mama and papa language.