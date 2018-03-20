"I dey see as pipo dey crawl for ground"

Dem no support media player for your device 'Polio no fit stop my ginger'

Lois Auta na di first pesin with disability wey go collect World Economic Forum Young Global Leader award.

37-year-old Auta not fit waka like oda pickins since she be two years old because of polio.

But instead of wey she go enter street to dey beg, she decide to sell recharge cards for road to train herself for school.

Now, she dey help oda pipo wey dey live with disability to live normal life as she dey give wheel chair and scholarships.

She say her dream na to fight for di rights of pipo like her.