Image copyright Getty Images Image example Authorities say trailer wey carry overload na one of di things wey dey spoil road for Nigeria

Nigeria government say dem on ready to start to dey fine trailer wey dey carry overload for road.

Di fine fit reach from one million to ten million naira.

Power, Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Fashola explain say, di regulation wey dey di official gazette of di Federal Highways Regulations 2018 wey di president sign for 6 February go help make federal road no quick spoil and e open many business opportunities.

Mr Fashola say di reason for dis regulation na to set standard and control di kain load trailer dey carry enta road and to punish pipo wey no obey di law.

"Temptation dey to carry overload but e dey encourage corrupt riches and do more damage to di road from cheap money wey dem make."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Fashola say happy as di president finally sign di law becos e fit help dem stop di road to dey spoil anyhow

Im also follow add say di law go open big door of opportunity and prosperity for cross-border trade for Nigerians wey dey do transport business.'

Mr Fashola say all over di world, dem dey measure di kain load wey trailer dey carry enta road so di road no go spoil.