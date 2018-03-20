Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Some owners of companies wey dey bury deadi bodi for South Africa say Zuma support black pipo dem business when im dey power

Funeral pipo wey dey bury dead bodi and sell coffin for South Africa dey try gather money togeda to pay lawyer money for former President Jacob Zuma, as im dey prepare to face corruption trial, local tori Times Live bin report.

Di National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA (Nafupa-SA) for dia Facebook page describe demsef as "funeral association wey dey represent di majority of di black and funeral companies wey no get mouth before".

Nafupa-SA president Muzi Hlengwa tell Times dem already start campaign to raise money for Zuma legal battle becos dem no fit allow "Msholozi to become victim to wild dogs - because we strongly believe say dem dey attack am only because im want make serious economic change dey and land to remain with dia owners."

'Msholozi' na di name of di family clan wey Jacob Zuma come from and some pipo dey use dat name for am.

But Hlengwa say make nobody see di support wey dem give Zuma like say na political something.

"We no want make pipo think say ... we be pipo wey dey support Msholozi because we dey im faction. Di majority of us no even bi ANC members," talk Hlengwa.

For January 2018, some pipo criticise di joinbodi after dem say make no White or Indian funeral companies come do work inside di black communities for Durban. Tori pipo Times Live report say e no too tey when di organisation bin organise party "to honour di former president".