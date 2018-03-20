Image copyright Getty Images Image example Putin fourth term as Russia president go last till 2024

President Muhammadu Buhari don tell Russia President Vladimir Putin to use im re-election to promote international peace and stability, News Agency of Nigeria bin report.

Buhari for inside letter congratulate Putin after re-election to lead Russia for anoda six years till 2024.

Buhari write Putin to give am confidence say "Nigeria dey ready to build stronger and mutually beneficial relations with di Russian Federation under your rule."

For inside di March 2018 presidential election, Putin win by 76% but im no go fit run for President again unless dem change Constitution.

Putin dey face serious gbege after UK, US, France and Germany dey point finger to am, say im need to explain how come one chemical wey suppose dey Russian military hand take enter enter hand of attackers wey come use am attack former spy Sergei Skripal for UK on March 4.