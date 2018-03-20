Today Tori: Nigeria Army slow ontop Boko Haram attack, and confusion for JAMB top score

How una dey? Dis na di top tori for today, 20 March, 2018.

Image example BBC West Africa Bureau go cover Nigeria and West Africa so dem go hear beta tori for dia own language

BBC go launch BBC West Africa Bureau on March 21

Di BBC West Africa Bureau wey dey serve correct tori to pipo for di whole of West and Central Africa go do di launch for Wednesday 21 March for Lagos.

Dis bureau get five language services wey be BBC English, BBC Hausa wey don dey for over 60 years, BBC Afrique wey dey give tori for French plus di new ones dem like BBC Pidgin wey start work last year and BBC Yoruba and BBC Igbo wey just start one month ago.

Image example Di West Africa Bureau go get television, radio and digital production

All dis one go get television, radio and digital production too.

Hear di latest BBC Pidgin Minute

All di local and world tori wey you suppose know in 60 seconds!

Authorities go fit open investigation for exams boss kidnap - Governor

Image copyright Reinnier KAZE/AFP/Getty Images Image example Security pipo from Rapid Intervention Battalion, BIR join hand with oda agencies to find Leke Tambo

Governor for Southwest region, Bernard Okalia Bilai confirm say deh don kidnapers don release General Certificate of Education, GCE, exams bodi board chair, Prof. Ivo Leke Tambo for e Lebielem village.

"Deh don release Prof. Leke Tambo and e di go Yaoundé for meet authorities so dat deh go fit open investigations for de mata", governor confirm de information weh e bi don di fly for social media.

Leke Tambo bi di go e village for Saturday for socio political activities when deh kidnap e, no government official bi confirm de kidnap.

Na only kidnappers dia humiliating video for social media and pipo where confirm de kidnap from lebialem.

'Army no shake body quick ontop Boko Haram warning' - Amnesty International

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Since February, dis year 110 schoolgirls still dey miss from Dapchi North-East Nigeria.

Amnesty International don accuse Nigeria Army say dem troway face wen dem tell say boko haram dey plan attack before dem kidnap more dan hundred school girls last month.

According to AFP, Amnesty International say di leaders for Dapchi village tell army say dem see Boko Haram militant for dia area.

Amnesty Nigeria oga Osa Ojigho say "e be like say dem never learn" from Chibok e say make dem chook eye inside di matter well-well na wetin she talk.

She say dis kain thing "security pipo dem no get any excuse".

Nigerian: Students dey confuse on top who score pass for JAMB

Confusion don scatter every where for social media on top who score di highest for recent results on top JAMB UTME wey just land.

Fifteen year old Onyekpe Anthonia Chidinma from Top Faith International for Akwa Ibom and Ibukun Odutan from Corona Secondary School for Ogun State dey drag for first place with 344 marks for di recent result.

Wahala bin start when for March 15, people announce say na Aliyu Muhammad Sani Kaugama from Jigawa State na im score pass for 311.

Ghanaian build en own recycling machine from scrap metal, electrical wires and motors which he take start recycle plastics

Across Africa, communities dey find new ways wey dem dey take manage di plastic waste.

For Ghana one former factory hand for Ashaiman, Nelson Boateng start some all new innovation for di country as he dey recycle all plastic waste for di roads den landfill sites into pavement blocks.

BBC Pidgin Reporter Favour Nunoo visit di Ghanaian inventor who government of Ghana identify as a potential grant recipient for demma One District, One Factory program under.

Di pavement blocks be 12-inch square in size wey he use 60% plastic waste den 40% sand manufacture am.

"I dey see as pipo dey crawl for ground"

Lois Auta na di first pesin with disability wey go collect World Economic Forum Young Global Leader award.

37-year-old Auta not fit waka like oda pickins since she be two years old because of polio.

But instead of wey she go enter street to dey beg, she decide to sell recharge cards for road to train herself for school.

Now, she dey help oda pipo wey dey live with disability to live normal life as she dey give wheel chair and scholarships.

