Image example Di grass wey block di canal bin dey cause serious flood for di area sotay pipo dey fear wen rain fall

Di pipo wey dey live for Osapa London for Lekki-Epe expressway dey happy say government hear dem come clear di canal wey grass block, come dey cause flood wen rain fall.

Na last month February wey BBC News Pidgin do tori about di way wey pipo for dia dey suffer flood palava sake of di canal wey block.

Image example Di Osapa London canal wey government don clear.

Last week Thursday 15 March, government carry caterpillar go clear di canal, and as water don dey flow for di canal, e don dey bring out all di dorti wey hook under di bridge.

But di residents say government suppose complete di construction work for di canal so dat di gutter for di expressway go flow enta canal, so dat flood palava go finish for dat area sam-sam.