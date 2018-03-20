Image copyright Bau Ngo

Gofment don say security forces don discover dead bodi for Tunisian and free three pipo weh terrorists bi kidnap for meme division for Southwest region.

"Dis morning special operation by security forces for meme division for southwest region free workers dem for Tunisian company, Soroubat", Issa Tchiroma Bakari write for release.

Terrorist bi kidnap de workers dem for March 15 as deh bi di work for Kumba Isangele road.

Na three pipo de forces dem free, one Tunisian engineer and two Cameroonians weh na technicians, all workers for Soroubat, Tunisian road construction company.

Even as de security catch four terrorists, deh discover dead bodi for de oda Tunisian weh terrorists kill, Khaled Tinsa. Deh bi try for kill de pipo dem if deh no pay ransom within 24 hours, Gofment tori person tok.

"Gofment di send condolence message for de pipo and gofment for Tunisia we go do everything for bring back de terrorist weh di run and dia sponsor dem for face de law", Issa Tchiroma tok.

As gofment thank defence forces for dia brave work and professionalism e di urged dem for continue fight de gang for criminals weh wan spoil de peace, stability and security for population and kontri.