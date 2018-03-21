Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Buhari bin don already talk say time dey waste for di 2018 budget

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don give deadline to ministries, departments and agencies for di kontri say make dem send estimate of dia budget to National Assembly latest Friday, March 23.

Im also say make dem oga of agencies sama diasef go di National Assembly to defend dia budgets kia-kia.

Na Lawrence Ojabo, wey be director of information inside office of secretary to the government of the federation, talk say dem give di directive on Monday.

Dis new order dey for circular wey get date March 19, 2018 - dem share copy of di paper with tori pipo for Abuja on Tuesday.

Ojabo talk say di SGF say make agencies no waste time to comply.

To submit estimate of budget dey part of section 21 of di Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) 2007.

'Make dem submit di budgets - 109 copies to di Senate and 360 copies to di House of Reps - to di committees wey dey handle am for di National Assembly.

"Make dem also do copy wey dem go give di SSAP on National Assembly Matters (Senate and House of Representatives), on or before Friday, March 23, 2018,' na wetin Mustapha talk.

Dis new directive just dey follow as di president do meeting wit ogas for National Assembly for di presidential villa inside Nigeria capital, Abuja.

For inside di meeting na im pipo for National Assembly tell di president say some agencies neva show dia budgets.

Di SGF, Boss Mustapha tell tori pipo say di order wey dem just give MDAs on top dia money na to make di National Assembly work quick-quick make dem pass di kontri budget.

Im bin don already talk say: 'Dis year get plenti things wey dey happen, preparations dey for elections and we get issue of security mata. If we no arrange budget, where di money wey federal government wan use to do some things for 2018 go comot from.'