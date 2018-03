Nigeria: Na 76 Dapchi schoolgirls dem release - FG

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na for February, dis year dem kidnap 110 schoolgirls still dey miss from Dapchi North-East Nigeria.

Nigeria Government don talk say dem do everything wey dem fit do make dem release di Dapchi schoolgirls wey dem kidnap from Yobe State, last month.

Di kidnap of di 110 girls bin make many pipo vex say di kidanp just be like di one wey happen for Chibok for 2014.

Di presidency talk say all di talk wey dem do for February don help to return di girls.

Na 76 out of di 110 girls return house for early mor-mor like 3AM on Wednesday, March 21.

Di presidency still talk say dem dey still try everything wit all dia power make dem find di remaining girls.

''To make dis release happun, di government try understand say fight-fight for no help find di girls, na im dem use way wey no involve violence."

Dem confam say dem no lose any life as dem work dis return of di girls.

Di presidency talk say dem go update di list of number and name of all di girls afta dem find di remaining, because Boko Haram just drop di girls for di town and no dem dem to anybodi.