D'banj dey call imself di entertainer of di group.

One of di biggest wish wey Nigerians get for entertainment world don finally happen.

D'banj don announce say Mo'Hits don redi to come back together six years after dem breakup di group.

Former oga of di Mo'Hits record Don Jazzy follow announce with style for im social media to prove say dem no dey bobo Nigerians.

To start dia new music waka, di group do music tour wey dem dey call "The Mo'Hits Reunion Tour".

Dem neva talk di date wen dis tour go happen but D'banj say make pipo watch out for am.

Mo'Hits wey be one of di biggest music group for di early 2000s for Nigeria bin scatter afta internal wahala start between Don Jazzy and D'banj.

Some of dia big music hits be 'Why Me,' 'Gbono feli Feli,' 'Pere,' 'Oliver Twist'

Di Mo'Hits crew get Don Jazzy, D'banj, D'Prince, Dr Sid, K-Switch and Wande Coal as di members.